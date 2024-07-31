Enovis (ENOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY24 guidance at $2.52-$2.67 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
