Enovis (ENOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY24 guidance at $2.52-$2.67 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

ENOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

