Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enovix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

