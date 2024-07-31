Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $609.20

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 609.20 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 610.40 ($7.85), with a volume of 6169155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649 ($8.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($14.01) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.66) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.66) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.70).

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entain

Entain Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -402.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 665.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 785.91.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,769.00). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.10), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,760,578.15). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,769.00). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.