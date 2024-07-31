Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.7 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

