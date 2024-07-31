EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169,575 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

