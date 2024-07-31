EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.