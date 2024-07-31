Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,224,000 after buying an additional 850,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,936,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 727,406 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

