Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $24,273,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

