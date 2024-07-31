Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after purchasing an additional 759,994 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 373,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

