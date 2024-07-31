Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%.
Parkland Price Performance
PKI opened at C$38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.71. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$35.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Parkland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
