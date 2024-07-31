Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.4 %

EQR opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

