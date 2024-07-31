Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 263,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.