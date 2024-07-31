Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,385,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 147.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.15.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

