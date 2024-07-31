Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

EXAS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

