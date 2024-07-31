Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down to $45.30

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.30, but opened at $44.00. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 342,030 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.