Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

