Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,360.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,058.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.
- On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,636.95.
- On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $25,807.50.
- On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,461.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.
- On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.
Expensify Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
Institutional Trading of Expensify
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
