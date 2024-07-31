Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

