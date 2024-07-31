EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.