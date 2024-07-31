Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $215.18

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $215.18, but opened at $210.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $210.15, with a volume of 554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

