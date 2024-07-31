Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $62,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

