Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.49.
About Fiera Capital
