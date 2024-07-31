Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

