Fiera Capital (FSZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fiera Capital to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

