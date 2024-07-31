Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.52

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 116054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 276.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

