Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

