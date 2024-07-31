First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

