First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,039,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,128.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,750.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,638.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 193.06 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

