First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First Financial Bancorp. traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 10737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $77,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

