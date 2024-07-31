First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of First Financial worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

THFF stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

