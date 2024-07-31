First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

