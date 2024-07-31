First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

