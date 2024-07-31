First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $31.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

