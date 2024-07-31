First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $300.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

