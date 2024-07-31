First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:FM opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

