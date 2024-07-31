First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

FSLR opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.88. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

