First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Raised to $20.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Western Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

MYFW opened at $18.15 on Monday. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

