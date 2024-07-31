Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $846.44 million, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

