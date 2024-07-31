Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FND shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.