Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 3.3 %

FLS stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

