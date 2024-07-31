Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $198.63

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.63, but opened at $193.91. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $194.82, with a volume of 42,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,864.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.