Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,068,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 642,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

