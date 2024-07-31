FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FONAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $4,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 725.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

