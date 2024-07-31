Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $522.00

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 521.80 ($6.71), with a volume of 932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Foresight Group

Foresight Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Foresight Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £604.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,466.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 457.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.