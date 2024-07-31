Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

NYSE:FET opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.83. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

