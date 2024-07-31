Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 31.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 98.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.6 %

FWRD stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

