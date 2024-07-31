Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 171,448 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

FORL stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

