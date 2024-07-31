Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

FELE opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,695 shares of company stock worth $1,835,670. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

