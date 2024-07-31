FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

