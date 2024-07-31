FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.29. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 117,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

