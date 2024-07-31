FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Shares of BMY opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

